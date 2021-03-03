Man stable after car crashes into building

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 59-year-old man is in a stable condition after the vehicle he was driving crashed through a building in Hoosick Falls. Police say the man is believed to have suffered a “medical condition” before striking a parked car and pushing it into the building.

Bystanders managed to put the truck into park and pull the driver from the vehicle.

Police say the driver pushed the parked car around 270 feet, causing extensive damage to both cars and the building.

The accident took place at around 2 p.m. Wednesday on Classic and Main Street. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.