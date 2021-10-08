ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a Friday evening shooting.
The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Second and Judson Streets. Police received a call from Albany Memorial Hospital that a 26-year-old man came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the torso.
The victim was later taken to Albany Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-462-8039.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- Man shot in torso in Second Street shooting
- Police: Robbery suspect held store manager at gunpoint before fatal shootout
- Parents say 5th-grader died of COVID after she was class ‘nurse’
- Journalists from Philippines, Russia awarded Nobel Peace Prize for fight for freedom of expression
- Remains found confirmed to belong to wanted criminal
Follow us on social media