Man shot in torso in Second Street shooting

Local
Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY POLICE_1558405314700.jpg.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a Friday evening shooting.

The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Second and Judson Streets. Police received a call from Albany Memorial Hospital that a 26-year-old man came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was later taken to Albany Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-462-8039.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19