Man shot in the leg on Sheridan Avenue in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Albany Tuesday evening.

The shooting took place around 5:35 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue. A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg, according to police.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.

