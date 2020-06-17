ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Albany Tuesday evening.
The shooting took place around 5:35 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue. A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg, according to police.
The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.
LATEST STORIES
- Capital Region voters cast ballots for 2020-21 school year budgets
- Man shot in the leg on Sheridan Avenue in Albany
- It could be longer than a year for oil industry to recover from pandemic, experts say
- Warren County reports no confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Senators search for path forward on police reform