Man shot in the leg on Lexington Avenue in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that took place on Lexington Avenue Thursday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the area of Lexington Avenue and Central Avenue for a report of shots fired. A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

Shooting on Lexington and Sherman. Hearing non-life threatening injuries. Victim shot in the leg. Sherman to Central blocked off. pic.twitter.com/OQCMfe8cXq — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) July 23, 2020

