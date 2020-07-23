Man shot in the leg on Lexington Avenue in Albany

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that took place on Lexington Avenue Thursday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the area of Lexington Avenue and Central Avenue for a report of shots fired. A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga