Man seriously injured in Albany assault

Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man sustained serious injuries after an assault in Albany Tuesday night.

Around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said a 40-year-old man was assaulted on the 100-block of Sherman Street in Albany.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with several serious injuries to his body.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.

