Man seriously injured after being hit by car, taken to Albany Med

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Thursday afternoon.

Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a serious car versus pedestrian crash shortly after 5 p.m. on Delaware Avenue at the intersection of Fisher Boulevard.

Based on the initial investigation, police say the victim was a 59-year-old Slingerlands man who was trying to cross the road in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car traveling in the eastbound lane.

Police say the car’s driver was a 17-year-old Delmar man who has since been fully cooperative with investigators.

Police say the Slingerlands man was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center with traumatic injuries. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to investigators.

Police issued the driver a ticket for failure to yield the right of way of a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at (518)-765-2351.