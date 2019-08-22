Man sentenced to 40 years to life for the murder of Michaela MacVilla

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Daniel Nellis was sentenced to 40 years to life for the murder of Michaela Macvilla.

In June, Nellis was found guilty.

MacVilla went missing in September 2018 after leaving work at the Stewart’s Shops in St. Johnsville.

Prosecutors said Nellis brought MacVilla to a nearby field and punched her across the face. The two struggled, and the district attorney said Nellis grabbed MacVilla by the ankle and waistband and pulled down her pants to prevent her from escaping.

Nellis then allegedly shot MacVilla in the back of the head.