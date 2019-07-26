Man sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder in salon attack

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany County man will spend 25 years in jail after trying to kill his estranged wife.

Thomas Caufield pleaded guilty in May to charges, including Attempted Murder, Assault, Aggravated Criminal Contempt, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

On August 30, 2018, armed with a knife and metal knuckles, Caufield violated a restraining order, and entered Beauty and Bliss Spa on Central Avenue in Colonie where his wife was working.

He stabbed her multiple times. A client and other employees came to her defense. They sought help from bystanders who helped detain Caufield until police and emergency crews arrived.

The victim and others gave statements in court saying he had made death threats in the months prior to the attack and had planned the stabbing.

Those who spoke in court said they would feel safer with him behind bars under the maximum sentence.