ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A murder-for-hire plot in the city of Albany has sent one man to prison for 25 years.

Sha-Mel Rush was given a sentence of 25 years to life for shooting and killing Tyson Williams in November 2018. Rush said he worked with at least one other person, and money was involved in the killing.

Isis Knight, 24, was also charged in connection to the shooting. Her case is expected to go to trial in December.