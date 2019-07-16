Man sentenced in Gloversville kidnapping case

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The person who kidnapped a man, tortured him, and abused him for nearly a week was sentenced Tuesday.

Delaney Atkins will spend 20 years to life in prison for Kidnapping in the First Degree. He will also serve 20 years for each of the two Assault in the First Degree convictions, and seven years for Sexual Abuse.

The incident took place in August 2018. The victim was kept in a basement in a home on James Street in Gloversville. The victim eventually escaped and alerted authorities.

All sentences will run concurrent.