SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man was sentenced on Monday after attempting to kill several people.

Dushawn Howard was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for trying to kill his girlfriend and two children.

The incident took place in July 2018 on Union Street in Schenectady. Howard was taken into custody two miles from the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victims all survived.