SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man was sentenced for intentionally killing someone’s cat.

Donald Birch was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison. The incident happend in August 2018 on Union Street in Schenectady.

Birch killed the cat after it had been hit by a car. He tried to argue the killing was justified, but that claim was rejected.

Those who witnessed the attack immediately called police.