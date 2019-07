SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man who stabbed his wife’s cousin to death will spend 20 years behind bars.

The incident took place in June 2018 on Zephyr Lane in Saratoga Spirngs.

The victim, Patrick Collins, was attacked when he cam to check on his cousin and she and Mercer had a domestic dispute. As Collins was leaving, Mercer chased him down and stabbed him.