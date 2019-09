EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man who drove drunk and crashed into another car and killed the driver was sentenced Wednesday.

In August 2018, August Rice was driving drunk on I-90 through East Greenbush when he crashed into the car of 71-year-old Lynn Bammann, who died at the scene.

Rice pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and DWI for driving with a 0.03 percent blood alcohol content.

He will serve 16 months to four years in prison.