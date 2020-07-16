Man responsible for throwing molotov cocktail at police during Albany riot arrested; wife and daughter also arrested

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police have arrested Dwight Parker, 38, of Troy, who they say threw a molotov cocktail at four police officers and their police horses during a riot in May.

Police say Parker was arrested at his home with the help of the Troy Police Department Thursday morning in Troy following an investigation by APD’s Detectives Criminal Investigation Unit.

Police say on May 30 around 9:15 p.m. Parker threw a molotov cocktail at four police officers on horseback during a riot that was taking place in the area of South Pearl and Arch Streets in Albany. The molotov cocktail exploded directly at the feet of the four officers on horseback.

Parker was charged with four counts of Attempted Assault 1st, four counts of Attempted Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, four counts of Attempting to Injure a Police Animal and one count of Reckless Endangerment 1st.

Police also arrested Shalene Allen, 37, and Imari Allen, 18, who are Parker’s wife and daughter, for their roles in the May 30 riot. They were each charged with one count of Inciting a Riot 1st.

Parker was arraigned Thursday morning in Albany Criminal Court. Bail was set at $40,000. Imari Allen and Shalene Allen are scheduled to be arraigned on August 8.

Additionally, at the time of their arrests, the Troy Police Department reportedly recovered a loaded handgun from inside the home.

Further charges pertaining to the handgun are forthcoming by Troy P.D.

