Man rescued after falling down gorge at Troy Falls

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is recovering after falling down a gorge in Troy.

Officials said a man fell down a hill at the Troy Falls Monday afternoon.

Once on scene, the fire department conducted a high angle rescue and were able to bring the man to safety. The extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

No firefighters were injured in the rescue, and the assistant chief said the department is well trained for such rescues.

