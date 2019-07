ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man who shot and killed at 20 year old in Albany was supposed to be sentenced Friday, but he refused to show up.

Shaquille Moore plead guilty to murdering Equan Fallen. In June 2018, Moore and Trayron Palmer shot at a group of people who were sitting on a porch on Livingston Avenue.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, Moore refused to leave the jail to face the judge Friday morning.

A new sentencing date has been set for August 2.