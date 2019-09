COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man pleaded guilty to causing two drug-related deaths in the Capital Region.

In 2016, Jacob Ebel sold heroin and fentanyl to two people in Columbia County. Fentanyl is a very potent opioid that can cause death if taken in high doses.

The two people he sold the drugs to died soon after taking them.

Ebel agreed to an 18-year prison sentence.