HINSDALE, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Berkshire County man pleaded guilty to murdering his estranged girlfriend.

Michael Boulais pleaded guilty to the charges of first-degree murder, reckless endangerment of a child, and improper storage of a firearm.

Boulais shot Kassedi Clark, 24, in the back in April 2018.

The 34-year-old Hinsdale man was sentenced to life in prison without parole.