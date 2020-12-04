Man pleads guilty to manslaughter for death of 6-week-old infant

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced Friday that Anthony Ojeda, 39, of Cohoes, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the death of a 6-week-old. The child had ingested methamphetamine.

Medical care was not sought for the child while the child was exhibiting obvious distress, including but not limited to vomiting, discoloration to his body, eyes rolling in the back of his head, and lethargy, according to Soares.

Emergency medical services were eventually called and 6-week-old Eli Ojeda-Harmon was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ojeda faces three to nine years in State Prison when sentenced on March 16, 2021.

