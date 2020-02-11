Weather Tools

Man pleads guilty in Pittsfield murder case

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — One of the men involved in a 2018 Pittsfield murder case pleaded guilty for his role.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office, 23-year-old Anthony Boone pleaded guilty to a single count of Manslaughter in the death of 34-year-old William Catalano.

The judge sentenced Boone to 12 to 15 years in jail.

The DA said Boone did not stab Catalano, but he was part of the assault. The cases against the other two people allegedly involved are still pending.

