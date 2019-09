CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man pleaded guilty to his role in a deadly crash in Clifton Park.

Dickie Winn appeared in court on Monday and said he was the one who cased the crash that killed a New York City couple on their way to a wedding.

The crash took place in May.

Winn was drunk at the time of the crash. He faces six-and-one-third to 19 years in prison for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide.