ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man pleaded guilty in a stabbing that took place just after Christmas.

Jay Rodwell, 28, pled guilty to Attempted Assault for stabbing a person.

The incident took place just after 8:30 p.m. on December 29 at a convenience store on Delaware Avenue in Albany.

Rodwell faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in August.