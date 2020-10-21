Man killed in Town of Berne workplace accident

BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has died after being trapped underneath a dump truck in the Town of Berne. The deceased has been named as former Berne Fire District Chief Peter Becker.

Officers and medical personnel responded the Town of Berne Solid Waste Transfer Station on Helderburg Trail at around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

On arrival, they found the victim was trapped under a Town of Berne dump truck. The victim was removed and pronounced dead, his body was then transported to Ellis Hospital pending an autopsy.

Sheriff Craig Apple has reported the accident is a work related fatality.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Albany County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit and New York State Employee Safety and Health.

