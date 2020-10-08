Man killed after tree collides with vehicle in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 24-year old has died after a crash during Wednesday’s storm.

Just after 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a one-car fatal on Pierce Road in the area of Ushers Road in the town of Clifton Park.

Police said William Oates, 24, was driving when a tree came down on Pierce Road and collided with his vehicle. He was taken to Saratoga Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

