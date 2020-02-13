Man involved in cross country robberies sentenced

BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The man arrested for a string of robberies across the country, including in Queensbury in 2018, will spend the next few years behind bars.

Mark Triolo, 47, started his crime spree in Texas in April 2018 where he stole a car. He then robbed several other gas stations in different states before robbing the Speedway in Queensbury.

Triolo will serve the next six years in prison in Vermont.

After the jail sentence, he will also spend three years on probation.

LATEST STORIES: