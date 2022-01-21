Man injured in vehicle vs. tractor trailer crash in Fort Ann

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson Falls man has been injured after a crash involving a tractor trailer in Fort Ann. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Vincent Brown, 37, was taken to Glens Falls Hospital with possible serious injuries including a head injury.

On January 20 around 10 p.m., police responded to Route 4 for a report of a vehicle vs. tractor trailer accident with injuries. Police said Brown crossed out of his lane and into the path of the tractor trailer.

The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured in the crash. Police said alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the accident.