TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was injured after a shooting in Troy.
The shooting took place just before 4:15 p.m. Thursday on O’Neil Street.
Police said a man sustained non-life threatening injuries.
LATEST STORIES
- Buffalo Police officers no longer have to wear their names on their uniforms
- Warren-Washington recovery centers offer addiction aid in post-coronavirus community
- Man injured in O’Neil Street shooting in Troy
- Albany police investigating fatal motorcycle accident on Madison Avenue
- LIVE: What are some of the nationwide solutions to help students most in need during the pandemic?