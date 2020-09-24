Man injured in O’Neil Street shooting in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was injured after a shooting in Troy.

The shooting took place just before 4:15 p.m. Thursday on O’Neil Street.

Police said a man sustained non-life threatening injuries.

