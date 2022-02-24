ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man facing charges after an officer-involved shooting in Albany in January has been denied bail. The judge said Jordan Young is a flight risk.

Young was shot by an officer on Jan. 24. Police were initially called to Morris Street for a report of a home invasion with a gun. They said they stopped the 32-year-old on New Scotland Avenue as part of the investigation into the home invasion when they said they saw him holding a knife to his dog’s throat.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said three shots were fired in the man’s torso area, and a taser was deployed. The officer who fired his weapon did not have a taser. Police released bodycam footage of the incident that shows Young ran toward an officer while holding a knife.

“This encounter took 60 seconds from the time police encountered this person and until shots were fired,” Hawkins said. “The officer had to make a decision within four seconds, and he did not create that scenario.”

Young suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital. His family and community activists dispute officers’ claims about what happened that night. They said police aren’t telling the whole truth about the moments that lead up to the shooting.

The Albany Community Police Review Board (CPRB) plans to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

Young’s attorney said they may be appealing the judge’s decision.