Man injured in machete attack in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are investigating after a man was injured in a machete attack on Monday.
Around 5 p.m., police said there was a fight between two men in the area of Federal Street and Fifth Avenue. The victim was stabbed in the hand by a machete.
According to police, the two men know each other, and the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
