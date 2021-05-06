Man in critical condition after multiple car collision in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is in critical condition, and two other people were injured, after a multi-car collision Thursday morning.

Albany police say the multiple car collision occurred at 9 a.m. Thursday. Officer Steve Smith says the driver of a Lexus sedan was traveling Northbound on Watervliet Avenue near Garfield Lane.

“It appears that the vehicle that was traveling northbound on Watervliet Avenue passed another motorist on the right hand side at a high rate of speed,” said Smith.

He says the driver tried to pass on the right and ended up crashing into a parked Dodge Durango. The impact then forced that vehicle into the back of a Dodge pickup, which then rolled down the street, but not before pinning the owner of the Dodge Durango, who was outside of his SUV, between the two parked vehicles.

“The other two vehicles that sustained damage were parked unattended, and the victim that sustained the most serious injuries as a result of this crash was a pedestrian He was standing between those two parked vehicles and was pinched between them,” said Smith.

Responding EMTs with Mohawk Ambulance are said to have used torn tourniquets on the man’s legs.

Smith says the man, aged 59, was heading in to work at an auto repair garage along on Watervliet Avenue. He was rushed to Albany Medical Center where he is listed as being in Critical Condition.

The male driver and female passenger of the Lexus are said to have sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was shut down to traffic for several hours as police investigated the scene, which spread across the block.

Alan Pritty lives on the street. It was his work truck that was struck. He told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that motorists are known to speed through the Albany neighborhood.

Alan: “It’s like a drag strip here.”

Anya: “Are you surprised that someone got hurt?”

Alan: “Well, hurt, yeah. Vehicles get hit all the time. But this is the first time that anyone got hurt that I know of.”