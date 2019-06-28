Man found unconscious in Saratoga Spa State Park has died

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man who was found last week in the Saratoga Spa State Park with severe injuries to his head and body has died, New York State Police say.

State police say 69-year-old Walter Kelly of Saratoga Springs died Thursday evening. An autopsy performed following Kelly’s death determined that his injuries were due to a fall and not a criminal act.

Kelly was found in the West Route 50 parking lot of the Saratoga Spa State Park last Thursday evening and was taken to Albany Medical Center. New York State Park Police said the incident was initially being investigated as suspicious.