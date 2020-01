GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man, who fired a shotgun blast into a home in Glens Falls killing a dog, was found guilty on all charges.

The incident took place in May 2019. Joshua Marcantonio fired the gun at the front door of the Charlotte Street home.

There was a previous fight inside the home that resulted in Marcantonio getting thrown out only to return moments later with the gun.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.