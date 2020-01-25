Man faces multiple indictments in 2019 homicide

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The man arrested for a Pittsfield homicide in August 2019 has been indicted on multiple charges.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said it has obtained indictments against 25-year-old Tyler Sumner that include Murder, Armed Assault with Intent to Murder, and several gun charges.

They said on the morning of August 25, Stephanie Oliveri, 32, was sitting in her car when she was struck by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Investigators do not believe Oliveri was the intended target. Sumner is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.