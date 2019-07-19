Man convicted of killing Albany teen to seek youthful offender status

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 24-year-old man who was sentenced to 25 years for killing 17-year-old Tyler Rhodes in 2012 appeared in an Albany County courtroom Friday seeking “youthful offender” status.

Jah-Lah Vanderhorst, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was captured on a cell phone plunging a knife into the chest of Tyler Rhodes in Hoffman Park.

Youthful offender status allows defendants between the ages of 16 and 19 to plead guilty, serve no more than four years, behind bars and have their cases sealed.

Vanderhorst’s lawyer says that at the time of his client’s sentencing, the acting Supreme Court justice did not afford Vanderhorst the chance to be considered a youthful offender. But Albany County District Attorney David Soares says that due to the evidence of the crime, and its violent nature, the original sentence was the correct one.

Vanderhort will have to wait until Monday to learn the outcome of his request. The judge in the case delayed his decision until Monday morning. NEWS10 ABC will continue to follow this story as it develops.