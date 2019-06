SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man was found guilty of brutally killing a cat last summer in Schenectady.

The incident happened right in front of the cat’s owner.

Last August, 35-year-old Donald Birch beat the cat to death after it was run over by a car.

The jury rejected Birch’s claims that the cat suffered injuries justifying the killing.

The people who witnessed the attack called the police.

Birch faces a maximum of two years in prison when he is sentenced in August.