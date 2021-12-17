Man convicted in fatal Lake George boat crash denied parole

by: Sara Rizzo

Alexander West

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man convicted of causing a boat crash that killed a young girl on Lake George has been denied parole. Alexander West went before the parole board on December 8.

In the summer of 2016, West was under the influence when the boat he was operating struck another boat on Lake George, killing 8-year-old Charlotte McCue. In May 2017, West was found guilty on several charges including manslaughter, assault, and leaving the scene of an accident. 

West was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison. The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said West is currently scheduled to appear before the parole board again in December 2023.

