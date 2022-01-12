Man charged with trafficking heroin, fentanyl in Saratoga County

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Waterford man has been arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Waterford Police Department arrested Donovan Banks, 22, on January 7.

Police said Banks was distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl in Saratoga County. An arrest warrant was issued by the Waterford Town Court. He was located and arrested in Cohoes.

Charges

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)

Banks was processed and arraigned in Mechanicville City Court where he was released on his own recognizance.