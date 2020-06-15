Man charged with setting fire during Albany protests

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Ah-Juan Boyd

Ah-Juan Boyd (Albany Police Department)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested a 24-year-old Albany man they said set fire to a tractor trailer during a riot on South Pearl Street.

Around 9:30 p.m. on May 30, police said Ah-Juan Boyd was a participant in a riot on South Pearl Street in which rioters stopped a tractor trailer and removed the driver.  Boyd then set fire to the tractor trailer, according to police.

Boyd was charged with Riot in the First Degree, Arson in the Third Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

He was arraigned and released.

