Man charged with arson at Scotia business

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after an arson investigation at a Scotia business. The Scotia Police Department said Jaheal Austin was arrested on January 13.

Police said a fire was intentionally set at Jacao Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Scotia around 10:30 p.m. on January 12. The fire caused exterior damage to the building. No one was injured.

Charges

Arson in the third degree (felony)

Criminal mischief in the third degree (felony)

Police said they have arrested Austin three times. Each incident targeted this Jiu Jitsu business.

In September, he was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and criminal tampering. In November, Austin was arrested again and is expected to be charged with menacing.