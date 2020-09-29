Man charged after fleeing traffic stop, hitting police vehicle

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man, who almost hit a police officer during a traffic stop, has been charged.

Around 11:25 a.m. on September 24, police said 22-year-old Jakil Paul was pulled over by police. As they approached his vehicle, police said he took off and almost hit a detective before hitting a police car.

He then collided head-on another car in the area of Second and Claire Avenues before he as pulled out of the car by the fire department.

Paul remains in the hospital from his injuries.

He was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Reckless Driving and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, and he was also cited for Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Speeding.

