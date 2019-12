ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police made an arrest in connection to a homicide from earlier in the month.

Quintin Lacy, 30, of Albany, was arrested Friday and charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Lacy is accused of shooting 33-year-old Ahmad Fleming in the area of Second Street and Judson Street on December 7.

Fleming was taken to the hospital where he later died. Lacy is in the Albany County Jail.