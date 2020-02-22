Man arrested for driving after license suspended 26 times

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested for driving without a license after his license was suspended more than 20 times.

According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Nashon Ramsey was driving on River Road in Coeymans Thursday night when he was pulled over.

Deputies investigated and discovered he was driving without a license because his license had been suspended 26 times before for not paying fines in several towns and cities throughout the state.

Ramsey was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

