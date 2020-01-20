Man arrested for choking woman, violating restraining order

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man was arrested after police said he choked a woman and then violated the new bail reform laws.

Rensselaer police said Gerald Batcher, III, fled the scene after choking the victim while she held her baby. The 43-year old eventually returned home where he was arrested.

Batcher was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, and Assault in the Third Degree.

The Cohoes man was given a restraining order and released under new bail reform laws but returned one hour later.

He was arrested again for violating the order of protection.

He was arraigned again in Rensselaer City Court and sent to Rensselaer County Jail.