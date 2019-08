HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A memorial sits in the town of Hadley to honor a teen who lost his life in a crash.

16-year-old Hayden Bush died in a single-car crash back in June. Police say alcohol was a factor.

Following an investigation, 26-year-old Matthew Gifford was charged with one count of Unlawfully Dealing with a Minor in the First Degree.

Gifford is expected to appear in court on August 27th.