Man arrested for alleged murder at Motel 6 in Schenectady

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On June 30th, at around 4 p.m., members of the Colonie Police Department arrested Desirique S. Johnson, age 22, of Schenectady, for his involvement in the homicide at the Motel 6 at 2700 Curry Rd in Schenectady on May 11.

Colonie Police charged Johnson with 2nd degree murder (felony).

The defendant was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and was sent to Albany County Correctional Facility, pending a future preliminary hearing.

The investigation is still ongoing.