Man arrested for 5th time in 2 months on burglary charges in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested for the fifth time in two months by the Colonie Police Department. Police said Drew Fahrenz, 29, was arrested on January 2 on burglary charges.

On Sunday morning, police said a burglary was reported at Barry Smokes and Things on Central Avenue in Albany. Around the same time, a nearby resident reported a break-in of a vehicle in a driveway.

The person who allegedly broke into the vehicle, Fahrenz, was located a short time later and was taken into custody. Police later found that he was also responsible for the burglary at the store.

Charges

Burglary in the third degree (felony)

Two counts of petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Possession of burglars tools (misdemeanor)

The Colonie Police Department said this is the fifth arrest of Fahrenz in the past two months. The prior arrests include charges of trespass, assault, harassment, grand larceny and burglary. In addition to the Colonie arrests, he has also been arrested on warrants from other jurisdictions for their own charges.

The defendant was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and was released on his own recognizance.