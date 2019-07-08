Court docs: Man strangled, slashed woman’s throat before stabbing himself

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man has been charged with manslaughter after police say they found a woman’s dead body in his apartment.

Albany police say on Friday afternoon, officers were called to an apartment at 8 Brevator St. to check on the welfare of 52-year-old Paul Barbritano following concerns that he may harm himself. When officers arrived, they found him with several self-inflicted stab wounds to his body.

In the bedroom, police discovered the body of 29-year-old Nicole Jennings, from Albany. According to a felony complaint, Barbritano tightened a karate belt around her neck and slashed her throat with a knife.

Barbritano was treated at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center. He was then released, arraigned on a charge of second degree manslaughter, and taken to Albany County Jail.

Police say the charge my be upgraded as the investigation continues.

