TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A routine traffic stop turned into a major drug bust.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a number of traffic violations, but the driver, 37-year-old Quadrell O’Neil, sped off.

The officer followed for a few blocks, and O’Neil eventually crashed. He then took off running.

O’Neil was chased down and taken into custody.

During the investigation, officers seized one kilogram of cocaine with an estimated street value of $100,000.