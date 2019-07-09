Man arrested after string of robberies in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to multiple robberies across the city of Troy.

It all started Sunday night. A masked man ran into the 15th Street convenience store with a baseball bat and hit a customer. He then demanded cash. The man at the counter gave him about $100, and then he took off.

On Monday, three other businesses in the city of Troy were robbed by a masked man with a baseball ball.

At S&T Grocery in Lansinsburgh, the clerk said the suspect came in threatening to hit her if she didn’t hand over cash in the register. She gave him everything.

He then ran off. The clerk said she recognized the man as a regular customer and said it was the same man in the surveillance video from Sunday night.

At Can Stop Collection Center, the owner and her husband scared the man away with a crowbar. They said he took off in a van with Vermont plates.

At Congress Street Grocery and Deli, a bat-wielding man came in but was met with a clerk with another bat. The clerk said he fought off the would-be robber.

Monday night, Darren French was arrested on 7th Avenue and is facing robbery and weapons charges in connection with at least one of the robberies. More charges are likely.